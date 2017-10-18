Michigan 2017-18 Teacher of the Year announced

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The Michigan 2017-18 Teacher of the Year has been named and it is Luke Wilcox, of East Kentwood High School! Wilcox joined Maranda in-studio to discuss what the honor means to him and she also spoke with two of Wilcox’s former students about his impact on their education and what they’re doing now.

