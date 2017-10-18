Kent Transition Center builds bridge between student and employee

Maranda Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The Kent Transition Center (KTC) is a unique program that provides students the opportunity to explore prospective careers by engaging in hands-on training. KTC builds the bridge between being a successful student to becoming a successful employee, by combining work in the classroom and on the job.

TRANSITION CENTER SESSION TIMES:

  • AM Session:
    8:00 – 10:45 AM
  • PM Session:
    11:10 AM – 2:00 PM

KTC CORE PROGRAM SESSION TIMES:

  • AM Session:
  • 7:30 – 10:15 AM
  • PM Session:
  • 10:55 AM – 1:45 PM

Learn more: http://www.kentisd.org/kent-transition-center/

