Kent Transition Center builds bridge between student and employee

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The Kent Transition Center (KTC) is a unique program that provides students the opportunity to explore prospective careers by engaging in hands-on training. KTC builds the bridge between being a successful student to becoming a successful employee, by combining work in the classroom and on the job.

TRANSITION CENTER SESSION TIMES:

AM Session:

8:00 – 10:45 AM

8:00 – 10:45 AM PM Session:

11:10 AM – 2:00 PM

KTC CORE PROGRAM SESSION TIMES:

AM Session:

7:30 – 10:15 AM

PM Session:

10:55 AM – 1:45 PM

Learn more: http://www.kentisd.org/kent-transition-center/