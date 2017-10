GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Halloween is almost here, and dressing up doesn’t have to break the bank. For a quick DIY Halloween costume, try our chic scarecrow costume. Pick up a plaid printed shirt from your local goodwill and pair with with frayed hem jeans. Finish the look with a hat and face makeup!

What you need: Plaid shirt, Frayed jeans (SEE PREVIOUS DIY), and brown booties. For reference, click here!