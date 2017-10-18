College application and financial aid tips from Ferris State University

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Now is the time for high school seniors to be applying for college, and even further… applying for financial aid. While it may feel like a tall order, the professionals are here to help! Lindsay Young and Ashlee Mishler of Ferris State University joined Maranda to provide the need-to-know tips of applying to college and filing a FAFSA.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Ferris State is also holding an open house for all prospective students to meet with program advisors, financial aid experts, and on the spot counseling with the admissions team!

October 25, 7 – 7pm

Applied Technology Center

151 Fountain Street, Grand Rapids, MI

TO RSVP: https://ferris.secure.force.com/events/targetX_eventsb__events#/esr?eid=a0J1600000fpBr8EAE