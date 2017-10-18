3 must-try fall apple recipes, by Shari Steinbach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – It’s apple orchard season… which also means good eats! Maranda joined Shari Steinbach to see the different ways we can enjoy apples as a family.

Shari showcased her oatmeal apple breakfast bread; an apple grain salad made with farro, feta cheese and dried cranberries; and her rendition of an apple parfait using apple slices that have been cooked down with butter and brown sugar.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Apple Grain Salad

Makes 6 servings

1 cup farro

1-1/2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1-1/2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

5 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

3 green onions, thinly sliced

1 large Michigan Apple, chopped

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup roughly chopped walnuts

Instructions: Prepare farro according to package directions. Meanwhile, in large bowl, whisk together vinegar, honey, mustard, salt and pepper. While whisking, slowly drizzle in oil until all oil is incorporated. Add onions, apple, cheese, cranberries, walnuts and farro to bowl; toss until well combined. Serve immediately, or refrigerate up to 4 hours before serving.

Source: Michigan Apple Committee

Apple Cinnamon Yogurt Parfait

Makes 2 servings

12 oz. Vanilla Greek Yogurt

2/3 cup Granola

Cinnamon Apples

Apple mixture:

2 Michigan Apples (Gala, Honeycrisp/Fuji), sliced very thinly

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons butter

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons brown sugar

Instructions: In a small sauté pan on medium heat, add all the ingredients of the apple mixture. Stir continuously as the apples soften and the flavors develop, about 5 to 8 minutes. Layer yogurt, granola and apple mixture in individual parfait glasses.

Apple Oatmeal Breakfast Bread

Serve with a glass of low fat milk for a quick and healthy breakfast! Makes 12 servings

Crumble topping:

1 teaspoon brown sugar

3 tablespoons dry uncooked oats

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon butter, melted

Bread:

1 cup (3.2 ounces) dry oats/oatmeal

1 cup (4.2 ounces) whole-wheat pastry flour or all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 large eggs

1/4 cup honey

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/3 cup brown sugar

2 cups (9.7 ounces) shredded, unpeeled Michigan Apples (about 2 large apples)

1/3 cup chopped walnuts

Instructions: Combine crumble topping ingredients in a small bowl; set aside. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Cut out an 8-by-4-inch rectangle of parchment paper and place in the bottom of a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan. Spray pan with cooking spray. Place dry oats into a blender and process into a flour-like consistency. Lightly spoon whole-wheat flour into dry measuring cup; level with a knife. Combine oat flour, wheat flour, salt, baking soda, baking powder and cinnamon in a large bowl. Combine eggs, honey, oil and vanilla in a medium bowl; add sugar, stirring until combined. Add apples; stir until well combined. Add flour mixture; stir just until combined. Gently stir in walnuts. Pour batter into loaf pan and sprinkle with crumble topping. Bake for 1 hour or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes in pan on a wire rack; remove from pan. Cool completely on wire rack.

Source: Serena Ball, MS RD

For more with Shari Steinbach: http://sharisteinbach.com/