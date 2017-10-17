What’s on tonight: October 17th on My ABC WOTV4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.

The Middle

8 p.m.

Frankie is worried about meeting Lexie’s rich parents; Brick tries to participate in a fundraiser.

Fresh Off the Boat

8:30 p.m.

Louis and Jessica try to dissuade Honey and Marvin from having a baby.

black-ish 

9 p.m.

When Ruby gets scammed, Dre begins to suspect that she isn’t as sharp as she used to be.

The Mayor

9:30 p.m.

Courtney discovers that his old elementary school’s music program is in danger of being eliminated.

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World

10 p.m.

When Courtney faces a dismal approval rating, he realizes that he needs a new approach.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

11:35 p.m.

Celebrity guests and comedy skits.

