John Ball Zoo Goes Boo 2017

Maranda Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Join the John Ball Zoo for six days of trick-or-treating, costumes, entertainment, cool decorations, games and fun! Oh, and did we mention the animals getting treats too?

Dates and time:

  • October 20th – 22nd
  • October 27th – 29th
  • 10am – 3pm

Admission: 

Tickets are purchased at the gate. Wear your costume, and the zoo will provide the treats! Reminder: Zoo Goes Boo is a children’s event – dress appropriately.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s