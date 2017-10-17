John Ball Zoo Goes Boo 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Join the John Ball Zoo for six days of trick-or-treating, costumes, entertainment, cool decorations, games and fun! Oh, and did we mention the animals getting treats too?
Dates and time:
- October 20th – 22nd
- October 27th – 29th
- 10am – 3pm
Admission:
- $8.00/person
- $3.00/person for members – Not a member? Join now!
- 1 years old and under are free
Tickets are purchased at the gate. Wear your costume, and the zoo will provide the treats! Reminder: Zoo Goes Boo is a children’s event – dress appropriately.