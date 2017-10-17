Dancing With the Stars elimination leaves fans confused

Katie Klunder Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy of Official DWTS Twitter. https://twitter.com/DancingABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The iconic “Disney Night” took place Monday on Dancing With the Stars, and though the show was filled with magic, romance, and entertainment… one couple was sent packing.

Who went home?

In the end, Pretty Little Liars Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko were eliminated, leaving fans confused.

Scores from Disney Night

  • Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy: 27/30
  • Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy: 24/30
  • Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas: 28/30
  • Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd: 22/30
  • Drew Scott and Emma Slater: 25/30
  • Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko: 24/30
  • Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke: 25/30
  • Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson: 29/30
  • Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold: 30/30
  • Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev: 27/30

Performing a foxtrot to his own song, “You’re Welcome” from the Moana soundtrack, Jordan Fisher landed the first perfect score of the season.

Watch Dancing With the Stars, Mondays on #MyABCWOTV4.

