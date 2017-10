GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – If you’re looking to get moving- start with walking! AARP teaches three principles of good form walking to eliminate injury and increase the enjoyment. Start by checking your posture – be sure to stand straight and align your body. Second, keep your stride short for a softer landing. A large stride can put extra force on the heel and lock the knee. Finally lean slightly forward from the ankle to allow you to go with gravity.

