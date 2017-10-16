Students speak up: Kent Innovation High School offers new education approach

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Kent Innovation High School offers a new approach towards education; a method that allows students to focus on project-based learning in team environments. KIH hones in on three specific areas to provide students with a new and beneficial experience:

  • Project-based learning – students work through projects that develop problem-solving and critical thinking skills.
  • Integrated Technology – no longer are students dependent on textbooks, rather, their learning resources begin at a laptop that is distributed to every student and continues with other technology tools students are immersed in.
  • Team-Driven Environment – teams of students drive learning. Students gather information, share information, plan, and achieve together.

Maranda took a trip to KIH to talk with students and faculty about what they like about this new approach towards learning.

To learn more about Kent Innovation High School, visit http://studentvoice.kentisd.org/theschool/aboutinnovationhigh/

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s