New kids app: WIMAGE creates young authors and illustrators

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – WIMAGE is an app that allows kids to become authors and illustrators, right on their iPads. Through a partnership with Applebee’s, as a team, WIMAGE and Applebee’s held a contest that allowed kids to utilize their imaginations and create their own images putting their creativity on display.

Kevin Kammeraad, the app’s creator, joined Maranda in-studio along with the three contest finalist to show off their works and reveal their grand prizes.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

