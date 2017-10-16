GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- According to Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, over 45 million Americans, including about 13 million children in the United States, face hunger every day. Being hungry doesn’t just cause physical problems, but can lead to emotional instability and problems in school. With the passion that BIGGBY® COFFEE has for helping the local community, helping fight hunger was an opportunity to do just that. BIGGBY® COFFEE is proud to announce the first annual Giving is Getting Week, with donations going to local food banks surrounding their stores.

Since the very beginning of BIGGBY® COFFEE back in 1995, being present in the community has always been an important part of running a business according to Co-Founders & Co CEOs Bob Fish and Michael McFall.

“When we first opened, we found that by engaging in the community with both products, donations, and also time, it created an invaluable investment,” says Fish when talking about the importance of giving back. “We started talking about a way to involve all of our locations in a charity-type event, and we soon realized that food banks are in every community and that community has a need to utilize that resource.”

Each of the 224 BIGGBY COFFEE locations will be paired with an organization that serves the community they are in, so every dollar is going back to local neighborhoods.

The entire Giving is Getting Week will be centered around the phrase “Give a $1, Get a $1 Coupon Back.” Fanatics will be invited to add a donation to any order at participating locations. For every dollar donated to their local food bank, a coupon for $1 will be given back for use on a future visit through Thanksgiving. It’s a way to say thank you to those helping us tackle hunger. Whether you are able to give $1 or $10, it all makes a difference.

From October 11-17, join BIGGBY COFFEE as they kick off the very first Giving is Getting Week! Be sure to follow along on the BIGGBY® COFFEE social media for a behind the scenes look at local food banks, facts on how organizations are making a difference in the lives of those they serve, and to track progress over the week.