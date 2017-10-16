Become a River Bank Run Road Warrior

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The countdown is on to the 2018 Fifth Third River Bank Run! Race Director, Scott Stenstrom, joins Maranda in-studio to discuss the early stages of the race and becoming a River Bank Run Road Warrior. The Fifth Third Riverbank Run Road Warriors area group of both seasoned and novice runners who are challenged to lead and motivate the community to get active, lead in new training methods, test out new gear, and run in either the 25K, 10K or 5K.

How it works:

Serve as Fifth Third River Bank Run event ambassadors

Challenge yourself to motivate the community to get active while training

Fundraise for one of Fifth Third River Bank Run charity partners

Highlight your experience on your social media accounts

Train with coaches (December – May weekly requirements)

Take advantage of resources to get you across the 25K, 10K or 5K finish line

Receive cool swag from sponsors

Registration is now open and runs through October 22. To register and learn more, visit: https://fifththirdriverbankrun.rsupartner.com/road-warriors