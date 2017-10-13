Rock the Runway: helping women feel beautiful throughout the fight

Grandville, MI- Girl Get Your Fight Back (GGYFB) is a local organization that challenges and equips women to “take the ir lives back” mentally, physically and spiritually. Veverly Austin, CEO and Founder of GGYFB seeks to motivate and train individuals to develop winning strategies to succeed on all levels of the ir lives. Every year the organization hosts a variety of events and empowerment sessions. This fall Girl Get Your Fight Back will be presenting it’s 7th annual Rock the Runway Fashion show!

Rock the Runway is a major fashion event that brings local organizations together with the fashion community to increase breast cancer awareness and empower the Greater Grand Rapids, particularly undeserved community, to take charge of the ir health. Each year Rock the Runway celebrates and honors women who have won the ir fights and those who’s fight have just begun. The se survivors receive the ultimate “red carpet” experience and are treated to personal styling, makeovers, a photo shoot and more, all while building lasting relationships with other in the fight and sharing the ir personal journeys of strength and courage with the community.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at 6:00pm at the William C. Abeny Auditorium, 3075 30 th St. Grandville, MI 49418. More than 400 guests are anticipated to join the “Pink Carpet” for glam shots, interviews and a runway show. While in attendance guests can visit booths from local vendors and receive vital information on breast cancer risk factors, and early detection from experts. Tickets range from $15-$45 and are available at the door for purchase.