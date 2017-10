GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – On Saturday, September 30 the Down Syndrome Association of West Michigan held their “Step Up For Down Syndrome Walk” at the John Ball Zoo. The event saw over 1,500 walkers come out and raised $136,449 to support people with Down Syndrome.

While there, Maranda spoke Executive Director, Jennifer Richards DeVault about the importance of the event and spoke to some families about what the walk means to them.