GR exclusive movie premiere of ‘Same Kind of Different as Me’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Based on the New York Times bestselling book, Paramount Pictures and Pure Flix Entertainment will release the blockbuster film SAME KIND OF DIFFERENT AS ME in theatres nationwide on October 20, 2017. In addition, Mel Trotter Ministries is hosting a Grand Rapids exclusive, pre-release red carpet charity event at Celebration! Cinema on October 18, 2017, in order to raise awareness and support for the rescue mission.

SAME KIND OF DIFFERENT AS ME (PG-13) is the true story of international art dealer Ron Hall (Greg Kinnear), who befriends a dangerous homeless man (Djimon Hounsou) in hopes of saving his struggling marriage to Debbie (Renée Zellweger), a woman whose dreams will lead all three of them on the most remarkable journey of their lives. Jon Voight plays Hall’s father, with whom he reconciles thanks to the revelations of his new life.

With much of the story taking place at a rescue mission, MTM has joined rescue missions across the country by hosting the pre-release red carpet event. These events were created to help organizations break down the misconceptions of homelessness and increase support. The ultimate goal of these events, as inspired by the powerful messages found in the film, is to inspire people in Grand Rapids to build relationships with people who are not like them.

Event: Same Kind of Different as Me: Grand Rapids Movie Premiere

Date: October 18, 2017

Time: 6 p.m. – Reception & 7:00 p.m. – Showtime

Location: Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids North & IMAX, Grand Rapids

Tickets: $25 each: includes movie, program, pop/popcorn combo (proceeds go to Mel Trotter Ministries)

Get your seat: www.meltrotter.org/movie or call 616-454-8249.