Detroit Lions tight end, Eric Ebron discusses the importance of being active as a kid

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Milk Means More recently hosted “Fuel Up to Play 60”, a physical activity program launched by the National Dairy Council that encourages kids to lead healthier lifestyles and to get active!

While at the event, a few Detroit Lions joined in on the fun, and Maranda got the chance to speak with Lions tight end, Eric Ebron about the importance of being active as a kid and as you get older.

Stay tuned for the entire show from “Fuel Up to Play 60” as Maranda speaks with Milk Means More about the importance of dairy in a child’s diet, more interviews from the Detroit Lions, and a whole lot of activity!

>>> Check it out in the video above.

Chatting it up with @ericebron at @fordfield @milkmeansmore A post shared by Maranda (@marandatv) on Oct 10, 2017 at 8:28am PDT