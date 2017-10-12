A fairy festival and pumpkins galore this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) The leaves are turning and there’s fall fun everywhere you turn. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up! Don’t forget to tune in weekdays at 4:30pm for Maranda Where You Live on WOTV 4 Women.

Holland Fall Fest

Celebrate everything you love about fall in your favorite place, the 2nd annual downtown Holland Fall Fest.

October 13-14

Eight of the nation’s best professional pumpkin carvers will kick off the Fall Fest by carving jack-o-lanterns along 8th Street between 3pm and 7pm on Friday.

Saturday there’s a farmers market from 10am-1pm and the pumpkin carving continues from noon until 7pm.

Fairy Festival at Howard Christenson Nature Center

Saturday 10am-2pm

Tickets: $3 for members, $5 for non members

Fairy Princesses and Princes! Come one come all, to our Fairy Festival. Join them for a tea party, spritely crafts, and of course an enchanted walk in the woods. See if you can spot their Fairy homes while out on your adventure! Please dress in your Fairy best, and remember to invite your other magical friends!

16190 Red Pine Dr. Kent City

Water Super Saturday at Muskegon Museum of Art

Free Family Fun Day

Living on the lakeshore means that we have a major connection and relationship to water. Explore the many ways water relates to art, from using it to create artwork (like watercolors!) to artists using it as a theme or inspiration.

Admission and activities are free on 2nd Saturdays of the month.

Harvest Festival at Blandford Nature Center

Saturday 10am-4pm

Celebrate autumn with classic festive fun

Activities include candle making, wagon rides, scarecrows and more!

Admission $5 for members, $8 for non-members, children under 2 free

1715 Hillburn Avenue, NW Grand Rapids

Wyoming Pumpkin Path

The City of Wyoming Parks and Recreation Department is excited to once again host the 14th annual Pumpkin Path

Free event for kids and families

Saturday, Oct. 14 at Lamar Park, 2561 Porter St. SW.

The event will be held from 4-6 p.m.

Local businesses, clubs and organizations will host spaces along the path and will hand out candy, coupons and other goodies.