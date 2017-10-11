What’s on tonight: October 11th on My ABC WOTV4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.

The Goldbergs

8 p.m.

When coach Mellor tells Beverly about his strained relationship with his brother, she intervenes.

Speechless

8:30 p.m.

Ray gets in over his head when he makes up a fake charity to impress his girlfriend.

Modern Family

9 p.m.

Mitch is certain that Cam is undermining him during their kitchen renovation.

American Housewife

9:31 p.m.

Greg and Katie help Oliver come to terms with an embarrassing moment in ballet class.

Designated Survivor

10 p.m.

President Kirkman is faced with a viral pandemic that threatens to kill countless Americans.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

11:35 p.m.

Celebrity guests and comedy skits.

Enjoy all your favorite shows on MY ABC WOTV4. Click here to find out where to watch us.

