What’s on tonight: October 11th on My ABC WOTV4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.
The Goldbergs
8 p.m.
When coach Mellor tells Beverly about his strained relationship with his brother, she intervenes.
Speechless
8:30 p.m.
Ray gets in over his head when he makes up a fake charity to impress his girlfriend.
Modern Family
9 p.m.
Mitch is certain that Cam is undermining him during their kitchen renovation.
American Housewife
9:31 p.m.
Greg and Katie help Oliver come to terms with an embarrassing moment in ballet class.
Designated Survivor
10 p.m.
President Kirkman is faced with a viral pandemic that threatens to kill countless Americans.
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
11:35 p.m.
Celebrity guests and comedy skits.