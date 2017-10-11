Local boy scouts “fulfill the dream”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Maranda had the chance to talk with some boy scouts about an upcoming, special event.

>> Take a look in the video above.

The Fulfilling the Dream Committee cordially invite you to attend their luncheon to honor their 2017 Whitney M. Young Jr. Service Award Recipients. The Whitney M. Young Jr Service Award is the highest national award the BSA presents that recognizes outstanding service by an adult individual or by an organization for demonstrated involvement in the development and implementation of Scouting opportunities for youth from rural or low-income urban backgrounds.

This year’s recipients are Fred Keller and GRPS Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal for his commitment and support of inner-city Scouting and to all youth in West Michigan.

Learn more: http://michiganscouting.org/fulfilling-the-dream/