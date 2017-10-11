Educate your family about fire safety this October

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Does your family know what to do in the event of a fire inside your home? Do you have escape plans? Right now 85% of families surveyed don’t have or practice a home fire escape plan. But it’s easy to do and as we enter Fire Prevention Week, it’s a good time to implement a plan.

This year’s Fire Prevention Week Theme is “Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!” Download a home fire escape map and practice it with your family twice a year.  Create an escape plan with your family with this easy printout. 

Operation Save A Life is a national award winning public awareness campaign targeting fire safety and prevention. It’s a partnership between WOTV 4, Kidde Fire Safety, West Michigan Fire Departments and E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety.

To get free smoke or carbon monoxide alarm installed: 

  • Call 311 in Grand Rapids
  • outside of G.R. 1-844-978-4400
  • email escape@wotv4women.com

GRFD Open Houses:

  • Wednesday, October 11
    6pm-8pm
    Visit any GRFD locations
  • Family Fire Safety Day
    Saturday October 28th 10am – 2pm
    Lowe’s  of Portage
    5108 S. Westnedge Avenue

