Civic Theatre to host special low sensory Dr. Seuss musical

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – There is something extraordinary happening for West Michigan families this October. Civic Theatre is hosting a special Low Sensory performance of Seussical the Musical, for children with low sensory needs and their families.

Associate Director, Allyson Paris notes, “Civic Theatre is dedicated to providing increased access to theatre for our West Michigan community. For this performance, the outstanding entertainment for which Civic is known remains the same but our environment changes. Reduced sounds, altered lighting, cooling stations, and welcome packets introducing families to the performance are just a few of the extra measures taken to create an environment for families to make priceless memories together”. Call Chelsea at the Civic Theatre box office (616-222-6650 Ext 0) to purchase tickets for this special performance. Space is limited.

There are 9 general public performances scheduled. This show is perfect for the whole family!! Seussical The Musical steps into the imagination of Dr. Seuss. Follow the journey of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains Whoville. He meets Jo Jo, a Who child sent to military school for thinking too many “thinks”. Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect Jo Jo and the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird.

Incredible costumes, set design, and songs that will have you humming the night away.

Seussical the Musical brings together all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters as it showcases the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.

Seussical the Musical, is playing on stage October 20 – 29th and is recommended for the whole family.