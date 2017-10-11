Care for the planet: Urban Roots & PLANt for the Future plant trees around West Michigan

Maranda Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Urban Roots is a community farm, market, and education center located in the heart of Grand Rapids. Their work leads in their belief that access and exposure to healthy food can bring together a community and to instill caring for our planet. Together, with the non-profit company, PLANt for the Future, they planted some trees. Tammy Jo Budzynski, the CEO of PLANt for the future and a realtor in Grand Rapids, was inspired by seeing all of the paper that is wasted during the house selling process.

To learn more about PLANt for the Future, check out their Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PLANtforthefuture/

 

