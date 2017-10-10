Operation Save A Life: reducing death and injury in our community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) When a tragic fire happens, communities come together to address fire safety. But what if there was a way for communities to work together before a fire broke out, to help save property and lives before they were lost?
Operation Save A Life is a free smoke and carbon monoxide installation program in select communities across West Michigan. The program can make a big difference in reducing deaths and injuries in a fire or during carbon monoxide incidents. See video above for more information on this program.
Maranda had the chance to interview fire chiefs and firefighters about Operation Save A Life and how the program have impacted the community in a positive way.
You go girls! Maranda also had the opportunity of talking with some of the women firefighters, and hearing their stories.
Operation Save A Life can be very beneficial in mobile homes. Typically, older adults live in these homes, making it difficult to retreat. Also, due to size, the layout and household items can burn hotter and faster.
Smoke alarms are the life-saving success stories of the past 30 years. However, each year, three out of five home fires in the United States that are reported have either no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.
Here is a list of some of the area smoke alarm installation programs across West Michigan:
Allegan County:
Dorr Township Fire Department – 616-681-9874
Fennville Area Fire Department – 269-561-2148
Graafschap Fire and Rescue – 616-396-4060
Salem Township Fire – 616-292-7789
Saugatuck Township Fire District – 269-857-3000
Ganges Township Fire Department – 269-227-3806
Branch:
Coldwater Fire Department – 517-278-4177
Calhoun:
Battle Creek Fire Department – 269-966-3519
Eaton:
Olivet Fire Department – 269-317-9618
Kalamazoo:
American Red Cross – Raul Galvan – 269-762-1935
Portage Department of Public Safety – Fire Division – 269-329-4487
Kent:
American Red Cross – Leslie Montgomery-Bean – 616-490-5571
Cutlerville Fire Department – 616-455-7670
Dutton Fire Department – 616-541-0119
Grand Rapids Fire Department – 616-456-3966
Kentwood Fire Department – 616-554-0800
Walker Fire Department – 616-791-6840
Healthy Homes Coalition of West Michigan (must live in Grand Rapids, Kentwood, or Wyoming and have a resident child 14 years of age or younger. Both tenants and owners are eligible) – 616-241-3300 or email info@healthyhomescoalition.org.
Montcalm:
Home Township Fire Department (Edmore) – 616-902-3923
Muskegon:
Blue Lake Township Fire Department – 231-288-9220
Casnovia Township Fire Department – 231-834-7066
Dalton Township Fire Department – 231-766-3277
Egelston Fire Department – 231-788-2254
Fruitport Township Fire Department – 231-773-9312
Holton Township Fire Department – 231-343-6861
Montague Fire District Authority – 231-893-3311
Moorland Township Fire Department – 231-769-9402
Muskegon Charter Township Fire Department – 231-773-4316
Muskegon Heights Fire Department – 231-733-8893
Muskegon City Fire Department – 231-724-6795
North Muskegon Fire Department – 231-744-1766
Norton Shores Fire Department – 231-799-6809
Ravenna Fire Department – 231-638-1142
White Lake Fire Authority – 231-893-6503
Ottawa:
Allendale Fire Department – 616-895-6295, ext. 30
Crockery Township Fire Department – 616-837-6700 (fire station) or 616-837-6868 (township hall)
For more information on fire safety or to find a smoke alarm installation program near your community, call 844-978-4400 or email escape@wotv4women.com.