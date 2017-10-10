Operation Save A Life: reducing death and injury in our community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) When a tragic fire happens, communities come together to address fire safety. But what if there was a way for communities to work together before a fire broke out, to help save property and lives before they were lost?

Operation Save A Life is a free smoke and carbon monoxide installation program in select communities across West Michigan. The program can make a big difference in reducing deaths and injuries in a fire or during carbon monoxide incidents. See video above for more information on this program.

Maranda had the chance to interview fire chiefs and firefighters about Operation Save A Life and how the program have impacted the community in a positive way.

You go girls! Maranda also had the opportunity of talking with some of the women firefighters, and hearing their stories.

Operation Save A Life can be very beneficial in mobile homes. Typically, older adults live in these homes, making it difficult to retreat. Also, due to size, the layout and household items can burn hotter and faster.

Smoke alarms are the life-saving success stories of the past 30 years. However, each year, three out of five home fires in the United States that are reported have either no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.

Here is a list of some of the area smoke alarm installation programs across West Michigan:

Allegan County:

Dorr Township Fire Department – 616-681-9874

Fennville Area Fire Department – 269-561-2148

Graafschap Fire and Rescue – 616-396-4060

Salem Township Fire – 616-292-7789

Saugatuck Township Fire District – 269-857-3000

Ganges Township Fire Department – 269-227-3806

Branch:

Coldwater Fire Department – 517-278-4177

Calhoun:

Battle Creek Fire Department – 269-966-3519

Eaton:

Olivet Fire Department – 269-317-9618

Kalamazoo:

American Red Cross – Raul Galvan – 269-762-1935

Portage Department of Public Safety – Fire Division – 269-329-4487

Kent:

American Red Cross – Leslie Montgomery-Bean – 616-490-5571

Cutlerville Fire Department – 616-455-7670

Dutton Fire Department – 616-541-0119

Grand Rapids Fire Department – 616-456-3966

Kentwood Fire Department – 616-554-0800

Walker Fire Department – 616-791-6840

Healthy Homes Coalition of West Michigan (must live in Grand Rapids, Kentwood, or Wyoming and have a resident child 14 years of age or younger. Both tenants and owners are eligible) – 616-241-3300 or email info@healthyhomescoalition.org.

Montcalm:

Home Township Fire Department (Edmore) – 616-902-3923

Muskegon:

Blue Lake Township Fire Department – 231-288-9220

Casnovia Township Fire Department – 231-834-7066

Dalton Township Fire Department – 231-766-3277

Egelston Fire Department – 231-788-2254

Fruitport Township Fire Department – 231-773-9312

Holton Township Fire Department – 231-343-6861

Montague Fire District Authority – 231-893-3311

Moorland Township Fire Department – 231-769-9402

Muskegon Charter Township Fire Department – 231-773-4316

Muskegon Heights Fire Department – 231-733-8893

Muskegon City Fire Department – 231-724-6795

North Muskegon Fire Department – 231-744-1766

Norton Shores Fire Department – 231-799-6809

Ravenna Fire Department – 231-638-1142

White Lake Fire Authority – 231-893-6503

Ottawa:

Allendale Fire Department – 616-895-6295, ext. 30

Crockery Township Fire Department – 616-837-6700 (fire station) or 616-837-6868 (township hall)

For more information on fire safety or to find a smoke alarm installation program near your community, call 844-978-4400 or email escape@wotv4women.com.