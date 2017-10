GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Still haven’t found your Halloween costume? Try our quick hippie costume! Start with an old tie-dye or band tee and pair with some old flare jeans. Add accessories like round sunglasses and a bandana to complete the look.

What you need: Round sunglasses, Tie-dye shirt, Flare jeans, bandana

