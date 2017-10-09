Students communicate inward and outward expression through ArtPrize Nine entry

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The Kent Career Tech Center graphic design creatives, along with their instructor produced an ArtPrize entry combining photography, illustration, and graphic design. The result? “Object Head Portraits”.

Students took a self-portrait of themselves and placed themselves in their ideal background, whether real or illustrated, and replaced their faces with an object or mask. The pieces communicate internal vs external expression. What they like vs what they look like.

>>> Take a look in the video above.