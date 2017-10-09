American Idol announces new celebrity judges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Coming to ABC in March 2018, the hit original singing competition, American Idol, has officially announced who will be judging the beloved show.

For this season, the judges will include pop sensation Katy Perry, country star Luke Bryan, and singing legend Lionel Richie. This amazing trio of celebrity judges will also be accompanied by returning host, Ryan Seacrest.

“I’m so excited and proud to announce that I will be one of the three judges on ABC’s American Idol,” says new judge, Luke Bryan.

Bryan is a two-time Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year, a five-time host of the ACM Awards and the 2017 Super Bowl LI national anthem performer. Luke has placed 18 singles at No.1, sold over 10 million albums and more than 40 million tracks with three billion music streams, and has performed for millions of fans on tour. He recently debuted a new single, “Light It Up,” which is the first song off a new album due out later this year.

Trish Kinane, president of Entertainment Programming, FremantleMedia North America, executive producer and showrunner of “American Idol,” said, “We have taken our time to get the right mix of amazing talent for the new Idol judging panel. Our viewers expect musical credibility, passion and a true concern for the contestants; and with Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie joining the brilliant Katy Perry, we have two more world-class musical powerhouses eager to get to work and identify the next generation of superstars.”

Peter Hurwitz, CEO and president of 19 Entertainment-parent Core Media Group, said, “This extraordinary panel of judges speaks volumes about the continued power of the iconic ‘American Idol’ brand. We are thrilled to have Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan join Katy Perry and, ultimately, millions of viewers as we begin this new era on ABC.”

