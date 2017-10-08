What’s on tonight: October 8th on My ABC WOTV4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.

8 p.m.

A music montage featuring dinosaurs; mishaps in the great outdoors; dogs saying “I love you.”

9 p.m.

An additive that makes coffee taste better; a way to increase focus while decreasing stress.

10 p.m.

Jane tries to find and question PJ about Lake; Bird learns the truth about Lake’s nanny.

Enjoy all your favorite shows on MY ABC WOTV4. Click here to find out where to watch us.

Make sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Get updates and view pictures using #MYABCWOTV4!