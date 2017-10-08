Register for WOTV 4 Women Network Night at Standale Interiors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) — You’re invited to the 6th annual WOTV 4 Women Network Night at Standale Interiors! We’re gathering career-minded women from across West Michigan for a night of fashion & fun all to benefit Mel Trotter Ministries.

WOTV 4 Women Network Night

When: Tuesday, October 24th | 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Standale Interiors | 4046 Lake Michigan Dr NW Grand Rapids

What: Networking, fashion show & career resources all to benefit Mel Trotter Ministries

Cost: Free (registration required)

Women are invited to attend (cost is free, registration required) and this event includes complimentary snacks, sips, desserts, a Goodwill Industries fashion show, career talks with local female leaders, shopping and great resources for career women.

Registration Information

*Registration is free but we ask you bring a simple donation for the women staying at Mel Trotter Ministries. Here is a list of suggested items.

Items needed at Mel Trotter Ministries:

Adult backpacks and/or purses large enough to carry school books/items

Professional clothing (sizes XL-4X are highly needed, but all sizes welcome)

Underwear and bras of all sizes (new)

1-inch white binders

½-inch white binders

Notebooks

Journals

Lotion (new or used) *Looking to use in the Mel Trotter Christmas store.

Perfume (new or used) *Looking to use in the Mel Trotter Christmas store.

Career Resources at Network Night

-How to create materials to get you and your business noticed — courtesy of Allegra Printing

-Free professional headshots for your social media profiles — courtesy of WOTV 4 Women & Michael Buck

-Resources for small businesses owners — courtesy of GROW

-Social Media marketing tools from a pro –- courtesy of Karen Horrigan

-Professional makeup advice: Lip & Lash bar — Courtesy I got face.

-Expert Q&A panel focused on your career!

-ReDesigning Your Life, how to make your life more focused — courtesy of Kathey Batey

Katie Klunder modeling in the Goodwill Fashion Show. Maranda and model Katie posing before the fashion show. Chef Tommy Kitchen Sage preparing yummy eats. The motivation station!