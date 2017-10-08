Register for WOTV 4 Women Network Night at Standale Interiors

WOTV 4 Women Staff Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  (WOTV) — You’re invited to the 6th annual WOTV 4 Women Network Night at Standale Interiors!  We’re gathering career-minded women from across West Michigan for a night of fashion & fun all to benefit Mel Trotter Ministries.

WOTV 4 Women Network Night

When: Tuesday, October 24th | 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Standale Interiors | 4046 Lake Michigan Dr NW Grand Rapids

What: Networking, fashion show & career resources all to benefit Mel Trotter Ministries

Cost: Free (registration required)

Women are invited to attend (cost is free, registration required) and this event includes complimentary snacks, sips, desserts, a Goodwill Industries fashion show, career talks with local female leaders, shopping and great resources for career women.

Registration Information

*Registration is free but we ask you bring a simple donation for the women staying at Mel Trotter Ministries. Here is a list of suggested items.

Items needed at Mel Trotter Ministries:

  • Adult backpacks and/or purses large enough to carry school books/items
  • Professional clothing (sizes XL-4X are highly needed, but all sizes welcome)
  • Underwear and bras of all sizes (new)
  • 1-inch white binders
  •  ½-inch white binders
  •  Notebooks
  • Journals
  •  Lotion (new or used)  *Looking to use in the Mel Trotter Christmas store.
  •  Perfume (new or used) *Looking to use in the Mel Trotter Christmas store.

WOTV 4 WOMEN NETWORK NIGHT: REGISTER HERE (FREE!)

Career Resources at Network Night

 

-How to create materials to get you and your business noticed — courtesy of Allegra Printing

-Free professional headshots for your social media profiles — courtesy of WOTV 4 Women & Michael Buck

-Resources for small businesses owners — courtesy of GROW

-Social Media marketing tools from a pro –- courtesy of Karen Horrigan

-Professional makeup advice: Lip & Lash bar — Courtesy I got face.

-Expert Q&A panel focused on your career!

-ReDesigning Your Life, how to make your life more focused — courtesy of Kathey Batey

WOTV 4 Women Network Night event photos

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s