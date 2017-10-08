Register for WOTV 4 Women Network Night at Standale Interiors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) — You’re invited to the 6th annual WOTV 4 Women Network Night at Standale Interiors! We’re gathering career-minded women from across West Michigan for a night of fashion & fun all to benefit Mel Trotter Ministries.
WOTV 4 Women Network Night
When: Tuesday, October 24th | 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Where: Standale Interiors | 4046 Lake Michigan Dr NW Grand Rapids
What: Networking, fashion show & career resources all to benefit Mel Trotter Ministries
Cost: Free (registration required)
Women are invited to attend (cost is free, registration required) and this event includes complimentary snacks, sips, desserts, a Goodwill Industries fashion show, career talks with local female leaders, shopping and great resources for career women.
Registration Information
*Registration is free but we ask you bring a simple donation for the women staying at Mel Trotter Ministries. Here is a list of suggested items.
Items needed at Mel Trotter Ministries:
- Adult backpacks and/or purses large enough to carry school books/items
- Professional clothing (sizes XL-4X are highly needed, but all sizes welcome)
- Underwear and bras of all sizes (new)
- 1-inch white binders
- ½-inch white binders
- Notebooks
- Journals
- Lotion (new or used) *Looking to use in the Mel Trotter Christmas store.
- Perfume (new or used) *Looking to use in the Mel Trotter Christmas store.
WOTV 4 WOMEN NETWORK NIGHT: REGISTER HERE (FREE!)
Career Resources at Network Night
-How to create materials to get you and your business noticed — courtesy of Allegra Printing
-Free professional headshots for your social media profiles — courtesy of WOTV 4 Women & Michael Buck
-Resources for small businesses owners — courtesy of GROW
-Social Media marketing tools from a pro –- courtesy of Karen Horrigan
-Professional makeup advice: Lip & Lash bar — Courtesy I got face.
-Expert Q&A panel focused on your career!
-ReDesigning Your Life, how to make your life more focused — courtesy of Kathey Batey
WOTV 4 Women Network Night event photos
WOTV 4 Women Network Night event photos x
Latest Galleries
-
WOTV 4 Women Network Night event photos
-
WOTV 4 Women Network Night event photos
-
Photos: WOTV Idol auditions
-
My ABC WOTV 4 crashes Bachelorette Finale watch party
-
Your photos: Battle Creek Maranda Park Party
-
Your photos: Battle Creek Maranda Park Party
-
Find your Storm Team 8 photo
-
Storm Team 8 photos – Kollen Park
-
Maranda Park Party Holland 2017
-
Find your Storm Team 8 photo