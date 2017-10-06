The final Friday of ArtPrize fun with Maranda

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) It’s Maranda’s final Friday at ArtPrize Nine and she invited families and kids down to Rosa Parks Circle to join in on the fun!

Maranda’s friends from Air Zoo also got in on the fun. They’re teaching kids how to make “pop-fizz” paint rockets, made with washable tempera paints in small film canisters. They can launch 6-8 feet in the air while leaving most of the paint on a white poster board, the result is an art piece full primary and secondary colors. Air Zoo is also part of Art Education Days at the Hub on Saturday, October 7.

There’s a lot to see and do during ArtPrize, it’s a great time to get your family outside and moving. Our friends at Priority Health have some great tips for families to stay active during ArtPrize.

While walking with your family, make it fun and competitive and bring a pedometer to do a steps challenge with each other

Look for ArtPrize paths on the ground to make sure you stay on the right path to see all you can

Stay hydrated! ArtPrize means a lot of walking so remember to bring a water bottle for everyone in the family

Pack a picnic – it’s easy, it’s fresh, and you can control what everyone is eating

Students from Forest Hills Public Schools also shared their ArtPrize experience with Maranda.

Maranda also takes a look back at the fun she’s had during ArtPrize Nine and ahead to the Finale tonight. Maranda also invited some special guests from Craig’s Cruisers and Fifth Third Bank.