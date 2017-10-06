Pumpkins, Red Flannel and ArtPrize fun!

By Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) It’s the final weekend of ArtPrize and there’s so much for families to see and do in and around West Michigan. Several communities have annual fall celebrations going on as well. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up! Don’t forget to tune in weekdays at 4:30pm for Maranda Where You Live on WOTV 4 Women.

 

ArtPrize Nine – Final weekend 

  • Finale – tonight at 7:30pm – watch live on WOODTV
  • Tomorrow: Air Zoo is part of Arts Education Day at the Hub

Zeeland Pumpkinfest – Friday and Saturday

  • The 33rd year old family friendly event and tradition featuring= fall activities, entertainment, large parade and more!
  • Saturday events:
  • 8:30am – Pumpkinfest 5K
  • 10:30am-3pm – KidzFest – Church Street
  • Noon – Pumpkin Roll – Zeeland Christian School
  • 1pm – Pet Costume Contest – Main Stage
  • 3pm – Pumpkinfest Parade – Main to Central Street

 

Red Flannel Festival in Cedar Springs

  • Friday and Saturday
    Saturday – Red Flannel 5K & 10K
    Saturday – Parade – 3pm

CARE Ballet-Sleeping Beauty 

  • Saturday 11am & 3pm
    Sunday 3pm
    East Grand Rapids Performing Arts Center

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s