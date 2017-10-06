Pumpkins, Red Flannel and ArtPrize fun!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) It’s the final weekend of ArtPrize and there’s so much for families to see and do in and around West Michigan. Several communities have annual fall celebrations going on as well. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up! Don’t forget to tune in weekdays at 4:30pm for Maranda Where You Live on WOTV 4 Women.
- Finale – tonight at 7:30pm – watch live on WOODTV
- Tomorrow: Air Zoo is part of Arts Education Day at the Hub
Zeeland Pumpkinfest – Friday and Saturday
- The 33rd year old family friendly event and tradition featuring= fall activities, entertainment, large parade and more!
- Saturday events:
- 8:30am – Pumpkinfest 5K
- 10:30am-3pm – KidzFest – Church Street
- Noon – Pumpkin Roll – Zeeland Christian School
- 1pm – Pet Costume Contest – Main Stage
- 3pm – Pumpkinfest Parade – Main to Central Street
Red Flannel Festival in Cedar Springs
- Friday and Saturday
Saturday – Red Flannel 5K & 10K
Saturday – Parade – 3pm
- Saturday 11am & 3pm
Sunday 3pm
East Grand Rapids Performing Arts Center