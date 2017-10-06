Photos: WOTV Idol finale night

WOTV 4 Women Staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – After weeks of auditions, soundchecks, rehearsals, and live performances, the WOTV Idol competition has come to an end. On Thursday, October 5th, Brandon Hoople was crowned this years WOTV Idol and was awarded the coveted silver ticket!

Brandon performed alongside the other four finalists, and collectively put on a show that will not be forgotten. There is still a long journey ahead for Brandon, but first, let’s take a look a last night’s WOTV Idol finale!

Photos: WOTV Idol Finale Night

