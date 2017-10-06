HOLLAND, Mich. (WOTV)-For decades, the Holland Hospital school nurses have dedicated their time and skill to ensure the health of local students. What began in 1998, with one nurse serving two Holland Public Schools, has since grown to serve 1,200 students in 26 schools over five districts. Today, the school nurses help manage chronic diseases and promote good health across the lakeshore area.

Statistics:

799 contacts were made to physician/healthcare providers to coordinate medical care of students at school

426 Individualized Health Plans: asthma, life threatening allergies, diabetes, seizures and migranes