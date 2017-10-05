WOTV Idol winner: Brandon Hoople





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) — The judges’ scores are in and it’s official: Brandon Hoople has won the Silver Ticket in the WOTV Idol contest!

As a result, Hoople, of Belding, Mich., will be fast-tracked through the beginning stages of tryouts for the upcoming season of American Idol. The Silver Ticket will give him a pass to perform in front of the show’s executive producers. If they like what they hear, he could make it to Hollywood.

Hoople performed twice on Thursday during the WOTV Idol Top Five show. The judges were present for his first performance, where he covered Hozier’s “Take Me to Church” and got raving reviews.

B-93’s Aly Mac said she literally wrote down “O-M-G” while Hoople was singing.

“You brought it!” she said. “I love that you showed that versatility that you have with your voice. We’ve heard really strong ballads for you and it’s beautiful but we heard that grit… that was so great. I loved it!”

“Blew us away for sure. I said ‘Amen’ like three times,” said judge Matt Giraud. “You killed it, man. I know you were showing off your lower range a little bit there, obviously we know you for your higher notes.”

“You have an amazing instrument to work with,” Giraud added.

WOTV4’s Carly Munoz told Hoople he poured his heart into the performance.

“I echo everything they said,” Munoz said. “You rocked it!”

Hoople’s second performance occurred while the judges were deliberating. That’s when he covered Kelly Clarkson’s “Walk Away” to a cheering crowd.

What’s next:

Friday, October 6th | Rosa Parks Circle – downtown Grand Rapids

11 a.m.: Hoople will be interviewed and perform live on eightWest on WOOD TV8 and woodtv.com.

5 – 7:30 p.m.: Matt Giraud performs a live concert and the WOTV Idol will make an appearance.

7:30 p.m.: ArtPrize finale watch party kicks off. See who will take home the ArtPrize grand prize live on the big screen!