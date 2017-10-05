WOTV Idol Top 5 perform live

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) — First it was the Top 20. Then the Top 10. But Thursday night, the judges will narrow the pack down to the Top 5 contestants aiming for a chance to make it on American Idol.

At 7 p.m., the final five will perform live at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids. If you can’t make it downtown, you can watch the show live on WOTV4 or wotv4women.com.

TOP 10 WOTV IDOL CONTESTANTS

Brandon Hoople | Johnny Xiong | Shelby Lentz

Cierra Barrera | MaRynn Taylor | Jeremiah Vincent

Sarah Lynn Herr | Lexi Adams | Khya Carter | Morgan Theile

What’s next:

Friday, October 6th | Rosa Parks Circle – downtown Grand Rapids

11 a.m.: The WOTV Idol will be interviewed and perform live on eightWest on WOOD TV8 and woodtv.com.

5 – 7:30 p.m.: Matt Giraud performs a live concert and the WOTV Idol will make an appearance.

7:30 p.m.: ArtPrize finale watch party kicks off. See who will take home the ArtPrize grand prize live on the big screen!

