WOTV Idol Top 5 perform live

WOTV4Women web staff Published: Updated:

Aly Mac, Matt Giraud and Carly Munoz judge the WOTV Idol competition in downtown Grand Rapids on Oct. 4, 2017.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) — First it was the Top 20. Then the Top 10. But Thursday night, the judges will narrow the pack down to the Top 5 contestants aiming for a chance to make it on American Idol.

At 7 p.m., the final five will perform live at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids. If you can’t make it downtown, you can watch the show live on WOTV4 or wotv4women.com.

TOP 10 WOTV IDOL CONTESTANTS
Brandon Hoople  | Johnny Xiong | Shelby Lentz
Cierra Barrera |  MaRynn Taylor | Jeremiah Vincent
Sarah Lynn Herr | Lexi Adams | Khya Carter | Morgan Theile

What’s next:

Friday, October 6th | Rosa Parks Circle – downtown Grand Rapids

11 a.m.: The WOTV Idol will be interviewed and perform live on eightWest on WOOD TV8 and woodtv.com.

5 – 7:30 p.m.: Matt Giraud performs a live concert and the WOTV Idol will make an appearance.

7:30 p.m.: ArtPrize finale watch party kicks off. See who will take home the ArtPrize grand prize live on the big screen!

WOTV Idol Top 10

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s