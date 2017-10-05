Photos: WOTV Idol contestants perform live

Related Coverage Full Show: WOTV Idol Top 10 perform at Rosa Parks Circle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- It was an exciting night in dowtown Grand Rapids as 20 local Idol hopefuls took to the Rosa Parks Circle stage. The crowd was filled with family and friends ready to cheer them on as they performed live for the WOTV Idol judges.

The competition continues on Thursday October 5th, when the Top 10 return to sing starting at 5pm. Then at 7pm the Top 5 will be named and they will compete for the title of WOTV Idol and “Silver Ticket” to the American Idol auditions.

Check out the photos from the night!

Photos: WOTV Idol Live Performances Night 1 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery