Full Show: WOTV Idol Top 10 perform at Rosa Parks Circle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) — The WOTV Idol competition is heating up! The top 20 contestants were named Wednesday and narrowed down to the Top 10, who performed live in downtown Grand Rapids Wednesday night.

TOP 10 WOTV IDOL CONTESTANTS

Brandon Hoople | Johnny Xiong | Shelby Lentz

Cierra Barrera | MaRynn Taylor | Jeremiah Vincent

Sarah Lynn Herr | Lexi Adams | Khya Carter | Morgan Theile

What’s next:

Thursday, October 5th | Rosa Parks Circle- downtown Grand Rapids

5 p.m.: Top 10 perform live for the judges and the crowd.

7 p.m.: Top 5 are named and perform live for the judges. The performances will be broadcast live from 7-8 p.m. on WOTV 4.

7:50 p.m.: The WOTV Idol winner will be announced live!

Friday, October 6th | Rosa Parks Circle- downtown Grand Rapids

11 a.m.: The WOTV Idol will be interviewed and perform live on eightWest on WOOD TV8 and woodtv.com.

5 – 7:30 p.m.: Matt Giraud performs a live concert and the WOTV Idol will make an appearance.

7:30 p.m.: ArtPrize finale watch party kicks off. See who will take home the ArtPrize grand prize live on the big screen!

