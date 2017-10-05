Full Show: WOTV Idol Top 10 perform at Rosa Parks Circle

WOTV 4 Women Staff Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) — The WOTV Idol competition is heating up! The top 20 contestants were named Wednesday and narrowed down to the Top 10, who performed live in downtown Grand Rapids Wednesday night.

**CLICK ON THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE TO WATCH THE TOP 10 SING!**

TOP 10 WOTV IDOL CONTESTANTS
Brandon Hoople  | Johnny Xiong | Shelby Lentz
Cierra Barrera |  MaRynn Taylor | Jeremiah Vincent
Sarah Lynn Herr | Lexi Adams | Khya Carter | Morgan Theile

WOTV Idol Top 10

What’s next:

Thursday, October 5th | Rosa Parks Circle- downtown Grand Rapids

5 p.m.: Top 10 perform live for the judges and the crowd.

7 p.m.: Top 5 are named and perform live for the judges. The performances will be broadcast live from 7-8 p.m. on WOTV 4.

7:50 p.m.: The WOTV Idol winner will be announced live!

Friday, October 6th | Rosa Parks Circle- downtown Grand Rapids

11 a.m.: The WOTV Idol will be interviewed and perform live on eightWest on WOOD TV8 and woodtv.com.

5 – 7:30 p.m.: Matt Giraud performs a live concert and the WOTV Idol will make an appearance.

7:30 p.m.: ArtPrize finale watch party kicks off. See who will take home the ArtPrize grand prize live on the big screen!

Photos: WOTV Idol Live Performances Night 1

WATCH THE FULL AUDITION SHOW

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s