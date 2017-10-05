Choir, festive fall treats and abstract art – fun with Maranda at ArtPrize.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) It’s hard to believe ArtPrize Nine is coming to a close. Today Maranda welcomes choral singers, shares from great fall recipes and explores some abstract art.

Today, Maranda welcomed the Coit Creative Arts Academy choir. The Coit Creative Arts Academy focuses on a students’ needs and talents by integrating art into all subject areas. Maranda also got to meet Marsha Lucas, a painter and ArtPrize artist who shows us her process of creating an abstract piece.

We get a look at ArtPrize’s STEAM Village where they integrate art with science and technology. The STEAM Village is located at the ArtPrize Hub on 41 Sheldon Boulevard Southeast. Fall also means changing our menus up a bit and Maranda speaks with friends from Milk Means More and shows us a fresh and healthy take on apple donuts. Colleen Kokx shows us how to make her apple donuts by removing the cores, cutting them into slices, and topping them with yogurt frosting and various toppings. Here are some recipes you can make at home with your kids!

Recipes:

Honey Granola Donut

1-2 tbsp Honey

½ cup vanilla greek yogurt

Combine and top apple slice

Top with granola- Drizzle with additional honey if desired

Pumpkin Pie Donut

1/4cup pumpkin puree

1/4 cup vanilla yogurt

1/4 tsp cinnamon

Combine and top donut

Use raisins to decorate, can make Jack-o-lantern faces

Chocolate Peanut butter donut

2 tbsp peanut butter, creamy

½ cup vanilla greek yogurt

Combine and top apple slice

Top with mini chocolate chips

The theme of ArtPrize Nine is to make your mark and Maranda is asking kids how have they been courageous. Maranda also checks back in with Marsha Lucas to see how her abstract has come along and another performance by the Coit Creative Arts Academy choir.

As ArtPrize begins wrapping up, Maranda shows us some of their highlights and a third performance from the Coit Creative Arts Academy Choir.