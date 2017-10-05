Athletico: reducing pain, restoring mobility, and improving performance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Athletico Physical Therapy is composed of a team of highly trained Physical Therapists who treat all types of injuries, assuring a speedy recovery. Their goal is to reduce pain, restore mobility and improve performance on the field or with day-to-day activities. By working with respected physicians, and utilizing the combined expertise of their rehabilitation team, optimal health is achievable.

Specialty Programs:

  • ACL Prevention, Progression, Performance
  • Concussion & Vestibular Management
  • Overhead Athlete Rehabilitation
  • Hip Preservation Rehabilitation
  • Performing Arts Rehabilitation
  • Spine Rehabilitation

Hours:

  • Mon – Thurs: 7:00a – 8:00p
  • Friday: 7:00a – 6:00p
  • Saturday: 7:00a – 12:00p

Locations:

Knapp’s Corner

  • 1600 East Beltline, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
  • P: 616-818-0586
  • F: 616-818-0587

Cascade

  • 5925 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
  • P: 616-977-5700
  • F: 616-942-7100

Kentwood

  • 6333 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508
  • P: 616-649-1577
  • F: 616-710-3019

Website/Social Media:

http://www.athletico.com/

https://www.facebook.com/athleticopt

https://twitter.com/AthletiCo

