Athletico: reducing pain, restoring mobility, and improving performance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Athletico Physical Therapy is composed of a team of highly trained Physical Therapists who treat all types of injuries, assuring a speedy recovery. Their goal is to reduce pain, restore mobility and improve performance on the field or with day-to-day activities. By working with respected physicians, and utilizing the combined expertise of their rehabilitation team, optimal health is achievable.

>>> Learn more in the video above.

Specialty Programs:

ACL Prevention, Progression, Performance

Concussion & Vestibular Management

Overhead Athlete Rehabilitation

Hip Preservation Rehabilitation

Performing Arts Rehabilitation

Spine Rehabilitation

Hours:

Mon – Thurs: 7:00a – 8:00p

Friday: 7:00a – 6:00p

Saturday: 7:00a – 12:00p

Locations:

Knapp’s Corner

1600 East Beltline, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

P: 616-818-0586

F: 616-818-0587

Cascade

5925 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

P: 616-977-5700

F: 616-942-7100

Kentwood

6333 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508

P: 616-649-1577

F: 616-710-3019

Website/Social Media:

http://www.athletico.com/

https://www.facebook.com/athleticopt

https://twitter.com/AthletiCo