Athletico: reducing pain, restoring mobility, and improving performance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Athletico Physical Therapy is composed of a team of highly trained Physical Therapists who treat all types of injuries, assuring a speedy recovery. Their goal is to reduce pain, restore mobility and improve performance on the field or with day-to-day activities. By working with respected physicians, and utilizing the combined expertise of their rehabilitation team, optimal health is achievable.
Specialty Programs:
- ACL Prevention, Progression, Performance
- Concussion & Vestibular Management
- Overhead Athlete Rehabilitation
- Hip Preservation Rehabilitation
- Performing Arts Rehabilitation
- Spine Rehabilitation
Hours:
- Mon – Thurs: 7:00a – 8:00p
- Friday: 7:00a – 6:00p
- Saturday: 7:00a – 12:00p
Locations:
Knapp’s Corner
- 1600 East Beltline, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
- P: 616-818-0586
- F: 616-818-0587
Cascade
- 5925 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
- P: 616-977-5700
- F: 616-942-7100
Kentwood
- 6333 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508
- P: 616-649-1577
- F: 616-710-3019
Website/Social Media:
https://www.facebook.com/athleticopt