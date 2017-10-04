What’s on tonight: October 4th on My ABC WOTV4

WOTV 4 Women Staff Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.

The Goldbergs

8 p.m.

Adam decides to make a movie about his grandfather but finds all of Pop’s war stories mundane.

Speechless

8:30 p.m.

Maya encourages parents of the new special needs students to demand full-time aides.

Modern Family

9 p.m.

Phil and Claire realize that Alex may be more self-sufficient in college than they thought.

American Housewife

9:31 p.m.

Although Katie receives a lot of pressure about the spring gala,she insists on doing it her own way.

Designated Survivor

10 p.m.

FBI agent Hannah Wells finally closes in on Patrick Lloyd; the president decides to take action.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

11:35 p.m.

Celebrity guests and comedy skits.

