What’s on tonight: October 4th on My ABC WOTV4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.
The Goldbergs
8 p.m.
Adam decides to make a movie about his grandfather but finds all of Pop’s war stories mundane.
Speechless
8:30 p.m.
Maya encourages parents of the new special needs students to demand full-time aides.
Modern Family
9 p.m.
Phil and Claire realize that Alex may be more self-sufficient in college than they thought.
American Housewife
9:31 p.m.
Although Katie receives a lot of pressure about the spring gala,she insists on doing it her own way.
Designated Survivor
10 p.m.
FBI agent Hannah Wells finally closes in on Patrick Lloyd; the president decides to take action.
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
11:35 p.m.
Celebrity guests and comedy skits.