Moving and grooving at ArtPrize Nine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Downtown Grand Rapids is alive with ArtPrize and Maranda got into the heart of the city to see what kids and families love most!

The show started with a group promoting “America Let’s Exercise”, inspired by First Lady Michele Obama’s launch of “Let’s Move: America’s Move to Raise a Healthier Generation of Kids”.

Mark L. Green composed the song, and was able to chat with Maranda about the piece. Take a look in the video above.

Learn more: https://www.facebook.com/pg/America-Lets-Exercise-504797539664245/about/?ref=page_internal

Next, Maranda talked with CARE Ballet about upcoming performances of Sleeping Beauty.

“CARE Ballet brings the condensed version of Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet of Princess Aurora to life on stage. The one-hour version retells the story of the evil spell that puts the entire kingdom to sleep when the princess pricks her finger on a spinning wheel. With a kiss, the handsome Prince breaks the spell and awakens Sleeping Beauty…. Read more, here.”

Saturday, October 7, 2017 @ 11:00 AM & 3:00 PM

Sunday, October 8, 2017 @ 3:00 PM

Performances at East Grand Rapids Performing Arts Center

Heading back over to our Let’s Exercise America, Maranda was able to learn the dance. Check it out!

There’s a lot to see and do during ArtPrize, it’s a great time to get your family outside and moving. Our friends at Priority Health have some great tips for families to stay active during ArtPrize.

While walking with your family, make it fun and competitive and bring a pedometer to do a steps challenge with each other

Look for ArtPrize paths on the ground to make sure you stay on the right path to see all you can

Stay hydrated! ArtPrize means a lot of walking so remember to bring a water bottle for everyone in the family

Pack a picnic – it’s easy, it’s fresh, and you can control what everyone is eating