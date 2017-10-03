What’s on tonight: October 3rd on My ABC WOTV4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.
The Middle
8 p.m.
Axl returns home from Europe with a new outlook; Sue tries to cram a summer of fun into two days.
Fresh Off the Boat
8:30 p.m.
The Huangs move in with Honey and Marvin; Jessica gets a chance to compete on “Wheel of Fortune.”
black-ish
9 p.m.
Dre works on a catchy song to raise awareness about a black holiday that is worth celebrating.
The Mayor
9:30 p.m.
A young rapper becomes mayor of his hometown.
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World
10 p.m.
Kevin meets a celestial guide who tasks him to perform acts of kindness so he can save the world.
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
11:35 p.m.
Celebrity guests and comedy skits.