What’s on tonight: October 3rd on My ABC WOTV4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) — Settle in and get ready to be entertained. Here’s what you can expect for tonight’s primetime lineup on MY ABC WOTV4.

The Middle

8 p.m.

Axl returns home from Europe with a new outlook; Sue tries to cram a summer of fun into two days.

Fresh Off the Boat

8:30 p.m.

The Huangs move in with Honey and Marvin; Jessica gets a chance to compete on “Wheel of Fortune.”

black-ish 

9 p.m.

Dre works on a catchy song to raise awareness about a black holiday that is worth celebrating.

The Mayor

9:30 p.m.

A young rapper becomes mayor of his hometown.

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World

10 p.m.

Kevin meets a celestial guide who tasks him to perform acts of kindness so he can save the world.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

11:35 p.m.

Celebrity guests and comedy skits.

