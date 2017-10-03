GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-The annual Couture for a Cure brings a New York style fashion show to downtown Grand Rapids, for a cause. Each year, the Van Andel Institute brings the latest fashion trends to the runway to benefit biomedical research and science education at Van Andel Institute. The unique evening features hot trends from Leigh’s, and an exclusive preview of Creature of the Wind’s fall 2017 collection. Designer Shane Gabier will make a personal appearance at the show. CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS.

Evening Event Schedule:

6:00 – 8:00 PM

Event Begins

Cocktails and Heavy Hors d’ oeuvres

Chance Auction Tickets on Sale

8:00 PM

On stage: Candace Matthews, Amway Regional President – The Americas, Carol Van Andel, executive director of the David and Carol Van Andel Family Foundation, and Rebecca Wierda, Leigh’s owner

Fashion presentation by Leigh’s and preview of Creature of the Wind’s fall 2017 collection

9:00 – 11:00 PM

After Party with AB

Cocktails and Desserts Available

11:00 PM

Event Ends