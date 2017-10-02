Photos: see the ArtPrize Nine Top 20 public vote

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) — The ArtPrize Nine entries that have received the most votes from the public have been revealed.
ArtPrize hosted the Final 20 announcement at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids Sunday afternoon. Voting for the Final 20 runs until 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
ArtPrize Top 20: Public Vote 2017
ArtPrize Top 20: Public Vote 2017 x
