Photos: see the ArtPrize Nine Top 20 public vote

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) — The ArtPrize Nine entries that have received the most votes from the public have been revealed.

ArtPrize hosted the Final 20 announcement at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids Sunday afternoon. Voting for the Final 20 runs until 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

ArtPrize Top 20: Public Vote 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery 9-11 Credit: Mike Buck Whimsical Harmony Credit: Mike Buck Whimsical Harmony Credit: Mike Buck Team Spirit Credit: Mike Buck Team Spirit Credit: Mike Buck SOS (safety Orange Swimmers) Credit: Mike Buck SOS (safety Orange Swimmers) Credit: Mike Buck Red Dirt Rug Monument Credit: Mike Buck Red Dirt Rug Monument Credit: Mike Buck Oil+Water Credit: Mike Buck Oil+Water Credit: Mike Buck Oil+Water Credit: Mike Buck Monsters Go Credit: Mike Buck Monsters Go Credit: Mike Buck MidtownFlutter Credit: Mike Buck Lux Maximus Credit: Mike Buck Life Death & Transformation Credit: Mike Buck Enmesh Credit: Mike Buck Enmesh Credit: Mike Buck Early January on the Peral Street Bridge Credit: Mike Buck Decadence- Sugar Mural Credit: Mike Buck Crowns of Courage Credit: Mike Buck Crowns of Courage Credit: Mike Buck Broke(n)hunger Credit: Mike Buck Autism A Visual Journey Credit: Mike Buck Autism A Visual Journey Credit: Mike Buck 9-11 Credit: Mike Buck