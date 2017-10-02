New shopping and lifestyle expo comes to the DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Kohler Expos is debuting a new show this fall in Grand Rapids, the Shopping & Lifestyle Expo.

Brought to West Michigan by the promoters of the popular West Michigan Women’s Expo, the Shopping & Lifestyle Expo is slated for Oct.14 and 15 at the DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids. This new show will feature interactive stations, on-site healthcare assessments, food sampling and pre-holiday shopping opportunities from fashion to home decor.

“Participants of our Women’s Expos have asked us for years to do a fall consumer show,” said Pam Glass, president of Kohler Expos, which produces the show. “Our exhibitors are increasingly seeing expos like ours as a great way to introduce their business to a new audience and to sell their products and services year-round.

“Those who attend our new show can expect the same quality and caliber of presentation that Kohler Expos is known for. The Shopping & Lifestyle Expo aims to provide a more immersive consumer experience with more hands-on interaction such as an interactive entertainment display, healthy cooking demonstrations, painting, cookie decorating, hula hoop dancing, self-defense courses, and other activities.

With a focus on health and wellness, guests will have the chance to complete complimentary on-site health assessments and evaluations by the presenting sponsor Spectrum Health. Physicians and medical experts will be available to answer attendee’s healthcare questions throughout the two-day show.

Many shopping opportunities will be present at the expo where consumers can work on their holiday gift lists, assemble the perfect outfit, and find an array of new ideas for their home.

Exhibitors will showcase items to sample, interact with or purchase, including:

Fashion clothing and accessories

Handbags, totes, jewelry and gift ideas

LulaRoe mobile boutique

Hula Hoop dance demonstrations

Cosmetics and skincare

FREE onsite healthcare assessments

Fudge, candy, dips and food sampling

Home décor and improvements

Cookware and culinary

Massage & Pampering

Bras, shapewear and socks

Fitness and weight loss options

Body contouring and rejuvenation

Ballroom Dance lessons

Wines from boutique vineyards

Pet Supplies

Mattress and pillow display

Vacation and travel opportunities

Breast Cancer Awareness Products

Eye and hearing health

Essential Oils

Hair Tools, Styling and Products

and much more

“The show will give our community access to a wealth of information designed to give us the tools we need to better understand our own health situations – then take the steps to remain healthy,” Glass explained. “We are delighted to welcome Spectrum Health, promoting healthier lifestyles, which benefits all of us.”

The Expo is slated to run 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, October 14 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 15. Tickets are available at the door or online at http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/080052EDCD1A4B47

Tickets are on sale now and are $8 for an adult and $6 for ages 6 to 14 Children 5 and younger are free. Those who attend the Fall Bridal Show Sept. 22 and 23 at DeVos Place will receive one complimentary regular adult admission ticket to the Shopping & Lifestyle Expo.

