Nestlings diaper bank to hold scavenger hunt on Oct. 14th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – On October 14, Nestlings Diaper Bank will host a Scavenger Hunt that will start at Kollen Park. The event is designed to increase diaper need awareness in the community, expose more people to Nestlings and raise some money to help support the babies. Teams will compete to figure out clues, find locations, collect tickets and try to win the grand prize of $1,000 in Meijer Gift cards!

Nestlings is inviting all West Michigan organizations to come together for this fun event. This is an excellent opportunity for team building excercises, as well as supporting the cause. If you’d like more details or to register for the event, click here.

Nestlings will also be needing lots of help on event day, October 14, 2017. If you or anyone you know, would like to volunteer to help please sign up here.

In addition, The Gold Coast Doulas, LLC is holding a diaper drive the whole month of September for Nestlings in honor of their 2nd Business Anniversary and Diaper Need Awareness Week. You can donate diapers at any of the locations listed below.

Grand Rapids: Balanced Health Chiropractic Center, Health for Life Grand Rapids, Hopscotch Children’s Store, Manic Muse, Mindful Counseling, Pioneer Construction, Simply Born Midwifery Services, The Wellness Collective GR

Hudsonville: Love INC., Hudsonville Congregational United Church of Christ

Jenison: Grace Bible Fellowship Church

Holland: Brann’s, EcoBuns Baby + Co, Harbor Health and Massage, The Insurance Group, Untangled Salon

Zeeland: Howard Miller Library, Smedley Dental

Lastly, Nestlings is still collecting Family Fare and D&W Receipts. We have passed the 100,000 mark to getting closer to the goal of 150,000 in store receipts. Please keep collecting them and sending them in. Remember we need the full receipt for it to be eligible.

Nestlings hopes to see you at the scavenger hunt!