ArtPrize with Maranda: what families and kids love most

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Downtown Grand Rapids is alive with ArtPrize and Maranda got into the heart of the city to see what kids and families love most! Right in the middle of Rosa Parks Circle was a whiteboard brought for kids to decorate on behalf of Newell Brands in Kalamazoo. The perfect project for kids to get hands on with. Maranda got a chance to meet up with the Ferris State Acapella singing group, hoping to make it to an event in North Carolina.

Take a look in the video above!

On Saturday, Kids Food Basket held a Cake Walk with the hopes of breaking the world record for largest cake walk. And they succeeded! Maranda chatted with some families who decided to come out and help raise funds for Kids Food Basket.

The Youth Collaboration Award has brought kids and schools into this competition in a brand new way and Maranda introduces us to two entries!

Mark Kistler paid West Michigan a special ArtPrize visit last week. Take a look at the tour Mark Kistler went on last week with stops at the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, Hope Academy, and Bowen Elementary School in Kentwood.