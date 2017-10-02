ArtPrize with Maranda: what families and kids love most

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Downtown Grand Rapids is alive with ArtPrize and Maranda got into the heart of the city to see what kids and families love most! Right in the middle of Rosa Parks Circle was a whiteboard brought for kids to decorate on behalf of Newell Brands in Kalamazoo. The perfect project for kids to get hands on with. Maranda got a chance to meet up with the Ferris State Acapella singing group, hoping to make it to an event in North Carolina.

Take a look in the video above!

On Saturday, Kids Food Basket held a Cake Walk with the hopes of breaking the world record for largest cake walk. And they succeeded! Maranda chatted with some families who decided to come out and help raise funds for Kids Food Basket.

The Youth Collaboration Award has brought kids and schools into this competition in a brand new way and Maranda introduces us to two entries!

Mark Kistler paid West Michigan a special ArtPrize visit last week. Take a look at the tour Mark Kistler went on last week with stops at the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, Hope Academy, and Bowen Elementary School in Kentwood.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s