WOTV Idol: Watch the Top 20 compete live in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The WOTV Idol competition is heating up! The top 20 was named and they are ready to compete for title of WOTV Idol and win the silver ticket to the American Idol judging city. Here’s what happens next.
Wednesday, October 4th | Rosa Parks Circle- downtown Grand Rapids
5pm: Top 20 perform live for the judges and the crowd
7pm: Top 10 are named and perform live for the judges. The performances will be broadcast live from 7-8pm on WOTV 4.
Thursday, October 5th | Rosa Parks Circle- downtown Grand Rapids
5pm: Top 10 perform live for the judges and the crowd
7pm: Top 5 are named and perform live for the judges. The performances will be broadcast live from 7-8pm on WOTV 4.
7:50pm: The WOTV Idol winner will be announced live!
Friday, October 6th | Rosa Parks Circle- downtown Grand Rapids
11am: The WOTV Idol will be interviewed and perform live on eightWest on WOOD TV8
5pm-7:30pm: Matt Giraud performs a live concert and the WOTV Idol will make an appearance.
7:30pm: ArtPrize finale watch party kicks off. See who will take home the ArtPrize grand prize live on the big screen!
TOP 20 WOTV IDOL CONTESTANTS
Brandon Hoople | Brittany Hargraves | Johnny Xiong | Shelby Lentz
Cierra Barrera | Delaney Natke | MaRynn Taylor | Jeremiah Vincent
Sarah Lynn Herr | Lexi Adams | Khya Carter | Brianna Watkins
Alexus Voss | Ariah Chaney | Spencer Vanderheide | Morgan Theile
Kirstin Nicole Kulikowski | Ciezonn Preston | Megan Mallory | Alyssa Moggo
