Maranda’s guide to weekend family fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) Fall is in the air, and this weekend the weather will definitely call families outside. Check out Maranda's top picks in this week's Five Star Family Fun Update.
ArtPrize Nine!
Scavenger hunts, rock hunts, tours and a visit to STEAM Village at the Hub. The top 20 will be announced at Rosa Parks Circle on Sunday at 1pm. Come join us or watch it online on WOTV 4 Women or on http://www.woodtv.com
World Record Breaking Cake Walk for Kids Food Basket
Calder Plaza
Saturday 10am
Free and everyone gets a cake – please consider a donation
GR Symphony presents Harry Potter & the Chamber of Secrets
2 Shows
Saturday at 2pm & 7:30pm
DeVos Performance Hall
Mary Poppins at Kalamazoo State Theatre
Saturday at 3pm
The Famous Pumpkin Train
Coopersville/Marne
Sunday 3pm
Runs through October 29
Future dates:
Saturday, Oct 7 and 14 at 11am and 1:30pm
Satuday, Oct 21 and 28 at 11am, 1:30pm and 3:30pm
Sunday, Oct 8, 15, 22, and 29 at 1pm and 3pm
Flick’s Family Film Festival
Celebration Cinema
Dairy of a Wimpy Kid: Long Haul
Saturday
6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
15468 Riley Street
Holland
20th Annual Saugatuck Fire Prevention Open House
Sunday from noon-3pm
Free hot dogs, agility course and more
3342 Blue Star Highway
City of Norton Shores Public Safety Open House
Saturday from 10am-3pm
Fire Station #3 – 1100 East Pontaluna Road
Meet the firefighters and police officers, fire truck rides
Meet Jake the Fire Safety Dog