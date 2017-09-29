Maranda’s guide to weekend family fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) Fall is in the air, and this weekend the weather will definitely call families outside. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up! Don’t forget to tune in weekdays at 4:30pm for Maranda Where You Live on WOTV 4 Women.

ArtPrize Nine!

Scavenger hunts, rock hunts, tours and a visit to STEAM Village at the Hub. The top 20 will be announced at Rosa Parks Circle on Sunday at 1pm. Come join us or watch it online on WOTV 4 Women or on http://www.woodtv.com

World Record Breaking Cake Walk for Kids Food Basket

Calder Plaza

Saturday 10am

Free and everyone gets a cake – please consider a donation

GR Symphony presents Harry Potter & the Chamber of Secrets

2 Shows

Saturday at 2pm & 7:30pm

DeVos Performance Hall

Mary Poppins at Kalamazoo State Theatre

Saturday at 3pm

The Famous Pumpkin Train

Coopersville/Marne

Sunday 3pm

Runs through October 29

Future dates:

Saturday, Oct 7 and 14 at 11am and 1:30pm

Satuday, Oct 21 and 28 at 11am, 1:30pm and 3:30pm

Sunday, Oct 8, 15, 22, and 29 at 1pm and 3pm

Flick’s Family Film Festival

Celebration Cinema

Dairy of a Wimpy Kid: Long Haul

Harvest Festival

Saturday

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

15468 Riley Street

Holland

20th Annual Saugatuck Fire Prevention Open House

Sunday from noon-3pm

Free hot dogs, agility course and more

3342 Blue Star Highway

City of Norton Shores Public Safety Open House

Saturday from 10am-3pm

Fire Station #3 – 1100 East Pontaluna Road

Meet the firefighters and police officers, fire truck rides

Meet Jake the Fire Safety Dog