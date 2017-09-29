Holland, Mich. (WOTV)-Holland Hospital held the Purely You women’s health event. Nearly 200 guests attended the event. Food, cocktails, door prizes and Holland Hospital physicians made the evening an uplifting event for all who attended. Holland Hospital physicians joined the stage to answer candid, and sometimes embarrassing questions on the topics of naturally you, mindfully you and sexually you. Click the video above to see more.

To see the videos with Q & A’s from the event, click here.

Presenters included:

Tyler Murphy, MD—Naturally You: Explore “lifestyle medicine” and natural, chemical-free healing options.

Kylene Krause, Ph.D, and Karen Ledford, LMSW, CAADC—Mindfully You: Learn the power of positivity and stress relief.

Barb DePree, MD, and Laurie Birkholz, MD—Sexually You: Our women’s health experts discuss relationships, intimacy and your sexual health.